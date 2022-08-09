TMC Leader Anubrata doesn’t need admission: SSKM medical board

The state-run SSKM Hospital, where several ruling Trinamul Congress leaders facing CBI and ED investigations in connection with their alleged involvements in different scams usually get admitted, denied admission to Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum district president of the party.

The central investigating agency CBI probing the multi-crore rupees cattle smuggling scam asked the Trinamul Congress strongman to come to Nizam Palace (NP) on Monday for interrogations. But Mr Mondal informed the agency that he won’t come as he was unwell.

To avoid CBI interrogations he reached SSKM Hospital’s Woodburn Ward this afternoon amidst tight security by Kolkata Police, seeking admission instead of facing the CBI.

This is the ninth time the agency summoned him to appear before the investigating officers at their office during the past one year.

A seven-member medical board comprising cardiologist, endocrinologist, pulmonologist, general medicine expert and three other specialist doctors formed earlier for his treatment at the Woodburn Ward attended to him at Cabin 216 on Monday and checked his health condition following several pathological and radiological tests.

The medical board felt that the heavyweight Trinamul leader did not require admission to the hospital.

“He is better than before when he had come to the hospital for treatment around two months ago. He does not require admission now. We did not also find any kind of stress so far though he has some chronic ailments,” a member of the board said.

Mr Mondal rushed to the hospital by a black car without any beacon light straight from his Chinar Park flat showing problems of cough, body ache, fistula etc. Earlier he used to come to the hospital using a hooter with blue light fixed on his car.

He came out of the ward around 3.30 pm and got into his car parked in front of the Woodburn and left for Chinar Park instead of going to Nizam Palace. He left for his Bolpur residence after spending around half-an-hour at his flat later in the afternoon.