TMC intensifies campaign in Sitai ahead of by-election

A postmaster was taken into custody by the police after the head postmaster lodged a complaint of defalcation of depositors funds worth Rs 7 lakh.

The farmers and uncountable marginal families had deposited cash in their respective accounts with the Morhar postmaster’s office in Bishnupur sub-division, over the past few years. Recently, they were shocked after updating their passbooks as the pages didn’t show the sum they’d deposited over the past few months. When they started making inquiries having the deposit slips in their hands, the post office authority clearly stated that their accounts didn’t have the estimated balance.

The aggrieved depositors lodged a complaint with the head postmaster of Bishnupur and after an investigation, the postal authorities found Vishnu Beura – the postmaster of Morhar guilty and on 17 October evening an FIR was registered against him with the Bishnupur PS. Ashis Bose, postmaster, Head Post Office in Bishnupur said, “Our inquiry found him guilty primarily and so a police complaint was registered.”

Beura was arrested from his rented accommodation at ward 3 in Bishnupur Municipality area. The Bishnupur ACJM Court granted five days police remand for Beura today.