TMC holds women’s conference

A women’s conference was held at Subhash Maidan, Madhyamgram, on the initiative of Barasat Organizational District Trinamul Mahila Congress on Saturday. MP Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, ministers Rathin Ghosh, Chandrima Bhattacharya, MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation mayor Krishna Chakraborty, MLA Narayan Goswami, councillors and members of the district council were present. The leaders expressed that women should work in an organised manner and women’s projects should be made available at every doorstep.

The leaders said that even chief minister Mamata Banerjee was proud of how India’s two brave women soldiers, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh carried out the media briefing about the Indian armed forces attack in Pakistan.

