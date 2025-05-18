TMC holds state-wide patriotic rallies honouring soldiers

Immersed in Tricolour fervour, thousands thronged the streets of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon as the Trinamul Congress kicked off its two-day patriotic rallies across all blocks and urban wards of the state, from 3-5 p.m, to honour Indian soldiers following the Pahalgam attack and ensuing tensions.

Party leaders at all levels participated with flags, banners, songs, and portraits of martyrs as a mark of respect to the defence forces.

Earlier this week, chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated she had directed party leaders to express gratitude to the soldiers on 17-18 May and extend support towards the families of martyrs. Speaking to reporters at Nabanna on Wednesday, she said: “It is our duty to pay our respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives for our country and the armed forces who fought for us.” On the same day, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi issued written instructions to district and urban units for conducting the rallies. The circular emphasised honouring soldier sacrifices, promoting patriotism, and upholding secular values.

On Saturday, participants across the state displayed posters supporting the armed forces alongside images of Bengal braveheart Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who died in the Udhampur counter-operation on 24 April. People from all backgrounds joined the rallies. In Murshidabad, the local NCC unit’s march drew attention, while the felicitation of security personnel by the Samserganj MLA in Dhulian town was well received. In Nowda, block president Saifuzzaman Sk honoured retired armed forces personnel and families of martyrs with commemorative plaques.

Leading a rally in Kolkata, minister Dr Shashi Panja said: “We are also patriotic Indians. Patriotism means love and respect for our country. We offer condolences to the soldiers and families who lost their loved ones. They were our loved ones too. We respect the Army, Navy, and Air Force for securing the nation.”

After attending a rally in Kolkata, state minister Firhad Hakim added: “Our first identity is Indian. The Army gave a befitting response to Pakistan after the terrorist attack. We salute our soldiers and honour officers like Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. From Jhantu Ali Sheikh to all others who sacrificed their lives, their blood will not go in vain. In any attack, united India will respond as one. We are proud of the Indian Army.”