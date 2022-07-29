TMC history of bringing back seniors after expulsion

With suspension of Partha Chatterjee from all portfolios political observers feel it might be the third case in coming days after Mukul Roy and Kunal Ghosh, who had come back to the party even after they were expelled and suspended.

Trinamul Congress today suspended Partha for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam. He has been removed from five posts, mainly secretary general, chairman of the disciplinary action committee and national working committee in the party.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary, today said, “Partha Chatterjee is removed from all five posts and suspended till the ongoing investigations against him ends. He may come back to the party if he is proved innocent and clean in the probe.”

Professor Biswanath Chakraborty, political analyst, said, “Trinamul Congress has a tradition of bringing back its suspended or expelled heavyweights to the party again. For instance, Kunal Ghosh, who was suspended earlier, has been given an important portfolio like spokesperson by the party leadership.”

“Mukul Roy, once the number two after Mamata Banerjee in the party, was expelled after he joined BJP. He has been brought back in TMC Trinamul Congress. Similar things may also happen for Partha if we follow the tradition of the Trinamul,” professor Chakraborty felt.

“Kunal Ghosh had come back to the party after he granted bail through prolonged legal battle,” Abhishek told reporters today at Trinamul Bhavan virtually substantiating his party’s political tradition.

In a big setback to the TMC, senior leader and MP Mukul Roy had resigned from the party and joined the saffron camp in 2017.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Kunal, whose name cropped up in Saradha ponzi scam had been suspended from the party in 2013 for speaking against party chief Mamata Banerjee.