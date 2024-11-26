TMC forms different committees to tame indiscipline

Trinamul Congress will suspend any leader who will receive three show-cause notices and give unsatisfactory replies.

This was decided at the meeting of the national committee of the party this afternoon. The meeting was held at the Kalighat residence of party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who presided over the meeting which lasted for more than two hours.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party will reply to the questions relating to the party’s performance in the parliament. The other members of the committee are Mr Derek O’ Brien, Dr Kaloli Ghosh Dastidar, Kirti Azad, Sagarika Ghosh and Ms Sushmita Deb. These leaders will be responsible for any statement regarding the decision of the party in the parliament.

Advertisement

Three disciplinary committees have been set up, one each for the Parliament, Assembly and for the party. The parliamentary party will be led by MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. The other members are Derek O’ Brien, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee and Nadimul Haq.

Miss Banerjee made it very clear that the party will not tolerate any anti-party activity by any leader or member. No statement that tarnishes the image of the party will be tolerated. It is quite clear that before the 2026 Assembly election, Miss Banerjee will leave no stone unturned to discipline the party and improve its image.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Nirmal Ghosh, Malay Ghatak, Dr Manas Bhuniya, and Suman Kanjilal will be the members of the Assembly disciplinary committee.

Minister Aroop Biswas will coordinate with the media. The party will prepare a list of leaders who will go to the media to avoid confusion. It has often been seen that those who spoke at the media fail to justify the stand of the party.

Amit Mitra, advisor to the chief minister on financial matters and Chandrima Bhattacharya will answer questions relating to financial affairs of the state. Dr Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick will address the media regarding any matter related to the state’s industries. Gautam Deb, Udayan Guha and Prakash Chik Baraik will speak on north Bengal issues. Birbaha Hansda will answer the questions relating to Jhargram while the state law minister Moloy Ghatak will talk on the tea gardens.

It has been decided that the party will launch a campaign to make the party workers aware of the history of the party. “Our workers should know under which circumstances Mamata Banerjee had set up the party,” Mrs Bhattacharya said.

The party will launch an intense contact building programme with the people. Miss Banerjee thanked people for their overwhelming support to the party candidates in the by-election, results of which were announced on Saturday. The party has won in all the six seats where by-election was held.