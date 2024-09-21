TMC expels councillor after CID arrest on kidnapping charges

The CID has arrested a Trinamul Congress councillor on serious charges of kidnapping, extortion, and fraud.

According to reports, the arrested councillor’s name is Milan Sardar, who is the councillor of Ward 2 of Barasat Municipality. He was remanded in CID custody after being produced at Barasat court. The CID arrested him on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the ruling party said that Milan has been expelled from the party. The CID sources claimed that Milan is accused of kidnapping a businessman from North 24-Parganas, Debabrata Dey, on two occasions. Reportedly, a total ransom of Rs 9 crore was extorted from Debabrata in two phases. Debabrata, who is originally from Tripura, is now a businessman in North 24-Parganas. It appears the kidnapping plot was orchestrated to extort money from him, and Milan is said to have been the mastermind behind the kidnapping.

Milan, who won as councillor on a Trinamul Congress ticket, allegedly planned the entire abduction. Following an investigation, the CID arrested Milan. Reports suggest that Rs 6 crore was taken as ransom in the first phase and another Rs 3 crore, in the second phase. In early September, Debabrata was kidnapped from the parking lot of an apartment complex in Khardaha. The businessman was visiting an acquaintance, and while in the parking lot, a group of criminals brandished weapons and abducted him in a car. He was then held captive in a flat in Barasat. Following the incident, the police launched an investigation, and the CID later took over.

Seven individuals were previously arrested in this case, and last night, the police arrested Milan. It is also noted that Milan had fled the area after the incident. However, on Thursday, CID received information that Milan had returned to the area, and they swiftly apprehended him. Barasat Trinamul MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that the councillor has been expelled from the party.