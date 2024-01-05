TMC demands arrest of Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik

Keeping an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls the Trinamul Congress leadership in Cooch Behar has decided to stage a demonstration in front of Dinhata police station tomorrow demanding arrest of Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik. The TMC leaders have taken the decision today just after the Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri has rejected Mr Pramanik’s appeal in connection with alleged involvement in a murder case at Gitaldaha in Cooch Behar.

The TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, said, “Our party leader Abu Mia, gram panchayat member, was murdered at Gitaldaha in 2018 as he was returning alone from BDO office. We had demanded the arrest of Nisith Pramanik. Since the Circuit Bench in Jalpaiguri has rejected his bail plea, we have decided to gherao Dinhata police station demanding his arrest.”

“We have spoken to the police today and demanded that the police arrest him within 24 hours. We will gherao police station tomorrow around 11 am. If the police do not arrest him we would continue our agitation,” Mr Ghosh said. Notably, the TMC leadership in Cooch Behar has started organising Assembly segment-wise party workers’ meet to begin campaigning for Lok Sabha polls showcasing series of developments in Cooch Behar during the tenure of Mamata Banerjee as chief minister since 2011.

The Cooch Behar TMC leaders were united in Sitai Assembly Segment’s workers’ meet today. Almost all leaders claimed that there was no factional feud among us and there was no fiction between Rabindranath Ghosh and Udayan Guha and others. Significantly, several leaders including former minister for north bengal development department Rabindranath Ghosh, and former forest minister Binoy Krishna Barman and the present north bengal development (NBDD) minister Udayan Guha were present today.

Notably, addressing the workers’ meet, former minister Mr Barman urged the party workers to showcase the report card of Mamata Banerjee-led state government for Cooch Behar district. Talking to media today, NBDD minister Guha said, “We, who are involved in rural politics, are embarrassed following the debate on the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. I am an old man but I am new in Trinamul Congress. Without Mamata Banerjee none can think of the Trinamul Congress.

But we cannot rule out the present role and leadership of Abhishek Banerjee.” “We used to say Abhishek has become leader since he is a nephew of Mamata Banerjee. But he has gradually proved himself as a leader. Abhishek is even younger to my son but I respect him as my party leader now since he has proved his important role to lead the party,” Mr Guha said, adding,

“I think Abhishek Banerjee deserves to replace Mamata Banerjee in future. Abhishek is unparalleled not only in the TMC but also in other political parties in West Bengal. There is no such leader in his age group in other political parties in Bengal