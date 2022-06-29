TMC delegation meets Dhankhar

A Trinamul Congress delegation, led by the state education minister Bratya Basu demanded for immediate action by CBI against Suvendu Adhiakari for his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam.

In a memorandum to the governor, we write to you to express our concern over the selective inaction shown by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Recently, the owner of the Saradha Group of companies, Sudipta Sen had admitted that Suvendu Adhikari had taken huge amounts of monetary benefits. He further accused Mr Adhikari of blackmailing Mr Sen. Sen alleged that Adhikari used to demand huge sum of money for fecilitating the projects.

Mr Basu said CBI is deliberately not looking into the case as he belongs to the ruling party dispensation but in case of Opposition leaders both ED and CBI are quick enough to jump into action and order raids or summon them.