TMC critical of BJP’s agency use for opp

Trinamul Congress has urged the investigating agencies to expedite its work and complete them within a stipulated time. At a press meet at Trinamul Bhavan this afternoon, ministers Dr Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick alleged that the BJP was using a section of the media, particularly the private television channels, to do media trial and socially malign the Trinamul Congress ministers, who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in different scams.

Dr Shashi Panja said it was most unfortunate that the saffron party was misusing the enforcement agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax to scare the Opposition. She said none of the BJP leaders like Rameshwar Teli, minister of state for petroleum, Jyotiradiyta Sindha, Soumitra Khan, Jagadambika Pal Himanta Biswasharma and Adhikari family, whose properties have gone up several times in the past few years had been given notices by the enforcement agencies.

Partha Bhowmik said the BJP, including the Prime Minister, who had been critical about Ajit Pawar for his alleged involvement in corruption, was rewarded the moment he joined the BJP and now no one talks about the corruption. “Trinamul leaders who have been arrested are not scared to face investigation, but it should be completed on time and the media trial of the alleged leaders should be immediately stopped as its sole purpose is to malign the person socially,”Bhowmik said.

He said the BJP has started vengeance politics in Bengal after the party lost handsomely in the 2021 Assembly election. Dr Panja said whenever election comes, the BJP sends the enforcement agencies to scare the opposition. “Now, it is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, where elections will be held shortly.” Mr Bhowmick said the BJP cannot scare Trinamul by sending the agencies. “The CPM tried the same technique and failed. The BJP will have a similar fate,” he added.