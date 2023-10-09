TMC: Creating fear in the name of investigations is not productive

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) raids today at the res- idences of prominent Trinamul Congress figures in Bengal, triggered a wave of accusations and counteraccusations.

Trinamul Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that the Central government has become jittery in the wake of party national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s campaign against the depriva- tion of MGNREGA funds for the state, so it again let loose the CBI.

The controversy all began with a surprise visit to the home of Firhad Hakim, the state’s minister for urban development, early in the morning. CBI officials arrived at his residence and initiated searches.

Advertisement

Shortly thereafter, the CBI’s attention turned to the residence of Madan Mitra, a Member of the Legi slative Assembly from Kamarhati. Similar searches were car ried out at his property.

The CBI’s searches have yet to yield any clear results, despite their extensive efforts

over the past few days. Meanwhile, tensions have escalated, with Firhad Hakim suggesting that the CBI is targeting ministers with a hidden agenda.

Mr Hakim expressed his concerns, stating: “The CBI seems to be targeting ministers with a predetermined agenda, creating a vortex of central agencies.” He hinted at political motives behind these investigations.

In response to these developments, Kunal Ghosh took to social media and posted on X: “The era of Abhishek Banerjee’s defiance is heating up. Pressure is mounting on the BJP. Central ministers are coming, but results are elusive. The Governor seems aloof and is distancing himself. Hence, attention has once again turned to agencies. The BJP’s self-defense strat- egy continues. In this way, the Trinamul Congress will not be subdued.”

Sunday witnessed further drama as CBI officials descend- ed upon the residences of Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra.

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, minister of agriculture said: “Creating fear in the name of investigations is not productive.”The situation remains tense, with political pundits speculating about the true motivations behind these actions, and the future implications for West Bengal’s political landscape.