TMC councillor prevents SMC from demolition drive

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation, led by Trinamul Congress, initiated the removal of illegal squatters at Champasari. However, street vendors, predominantly women, led by TMC councillor Dilip Barman, intervened and stopped officials from demolishing their temporary constructions.

The SMC authorities were put in a difficult position after facing a protest. As a result, they launched a demolition operation against a different group of illegal occupants on Nivedita Road today.

It is worth mentioning that the SMC took the first step to remove unauthorized structures that were occupying the sides of the road in ward 45. This area is home to many residents of ward 46, particularly women who run businesses there.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Dilip Barman, the TMC councillor for ward 46, led a group of women who marched with TMC party flags and opposed the SMC officials during the demolition drive.

Councillor Dilip Barman requested that officers cease the demolition of street vendors until they have been provided with proper relocation options.

Mr Barman also made it clear that he will only allow the demolition to proceed once the affected individuals have been properly resettled.

TMC councillor Mr Barman stated that he is standing in solidarity with these individuals because they voted for him and he was elected by their support. Therefore, he has made the decision to stand by them in opposition to the SMC’s demolition efforts.

Mr Barman also mentioned that he has identified suitable locations where the SMC can easily relocate the vendors.

If the SMC follows through with this plan, he is willing to cooperate and allow the demolition to take place in this specific area, Mr Barman added.