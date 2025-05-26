TMC condemns BJP MP’s outbursts on Indian women

The Trinamool Congress and its leaders took to the social media to condemn the irresponsible statements of BJP leaders in the recent past, the latest one coming from BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, who has declared that the widows of the Pahalgam martyrs lacked the bravery to fight for their husbands’ lives.

The TMC in their official X-handle posted: “BJP MPs Are Shameless, Misogynist And Inhuman. How DARE BJP MP @rcjangrabjp say the women in Pahalgam “lacked bravery”? 26 people lost their lives, and he blames the women? This isn’t just insensitive, it’s VILE and INHUMAN. @BJP4India has mastered the art of degrading women. Misogyny isn’t a bug in their ideology, it’s the core. And PM @narendramodi dares to talk about Naari Samman? Spare us the hypocrisy. Women are NOT your vote bank slogans.”

Chandrima Bhattacharya, state finance minister, wrote on social media: “At a time when the nation is united in the fight against terror, @BJP4India leaders are busy launching vile assaults on our national pride.

“@BJP4MP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah branded Col. Sofia Qureshi the “sister of terrorists.” MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda claimed our soldiers bow at the feet of PM Modi.

“And now, crossing every line of basic human decency, BJP’s RS MP Ram Chander Jangra has declared that the widows of the Pahalgam martyrs lacked the bravery to fight for their husbands’ lives.

“PM @narendramodi says: “Modi ki naso mein lahoo nahi, garam sindoor beh raha hai.”

The TMC in another post wrote: “Meanwhile, BJP MP @rcjangrabjp insults widows of the Pahalgam martyrs, claiming they lacked “bhaav, josh, jazba, dil.”

“Which voice are we to trust? Will Modi ji take action against his RS MP for trivialising the grief of veeranganas? Or will he stay silent and let @BJP4India’s culture of NARI APMAN continue unchecked? An APOLOGY to the nation is long overdue.”