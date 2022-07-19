TMC accuses BJP of ‘resort politics’ in Bengal

BJP has been accused of doing “resort politics” by Trinamul Congress after the saffron party kept their MLAs in a hotel at New Town last night. The ruling Trinamul Congress has accused that horse trading and resort culture were performed by the saffron party in other states but not in Bengal.

“BJP did so in Bengal this time, bringing such political culture from outside states. The party has no ideology. Party is doing politics on religious sentiments and has no faith in their own MLAs,” said Trinamul Congress leader and state minister Firhad Hakim. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary said that BJP MLAs were kept inside the hotel for their convenience to cast their votes. Resort culture is followed by TMC and it made their every party office a five star hotel. Draupadi Murmu gets more than 70 votes. TMC’s MLA will give their votes to Draupadi Murmu,” said Mr Adhikary.

Meanwhile, BJP national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya today said a large number of the TMC MLA are against Mamata Banerjee’s anti-tribal stand.

“Nervous that TMC MLAs may cross-vote in favour of Draupadi Murmu, against Mamata Banerjee’s anti-tribal stand, a desperate TMC has lodged a false FIR against BJP’s LoP Suvendu Adhikari accusing him of trying to rig the Rashtrapati election! Karma does serve a bitter menu…” Malviya tweeted.