The tipplers in the state breathed a sigh of relief as liquor shops today rolled up their shutters with the state excise department allowing standalone shops to conduct business but with several restrictions in place to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Long serpentine queues with hopeful faces, and carrying grocery bags, were the sight in front of several standalone liquor shops in the city that rolled up their shutters today morning after more than a month. What began with few persons grew in leaps and bounds over time, making it difficult to spot where the queue ended.

At Kalighat, the liquor store near the fire brigade station was one such example where the queue stretched beyond the visual range. Similar sights were observed elsewhere too, both in the city and districts. The crowd, throwing caution to the wind, maintained few inches distance from each other when at least six feet gap is the guideline for social distancing.

Police had to force some shops to close down while many standalone shops kept their shutters down in the morning, waiting for final state government orders which came in the evening. The state excise directorate today issued a notification wherein standalone licensed liquor shops which are located outside any containment zone, shall remain open across the state from 12 pm to 7 pm.

According to the restrictions, no shops located in containment zones or such areas shall be allowed to be opened. “The Superintendent of Excise should coordinate with district administration for proper and updated list of containment areas,” said an official.

Only standalone Off- shops / counters situated in premises, not within any shopping mall or shopping complex, can be opened in allowed areas. No bars attached to any restaurant or hotel or club shall be allowed to be opened. However, permitted F.L Off counters at such “On” category establishments can be opened.

The “On” premises for such establishments shall remain under lock and key. Shops should make demarcations, in whichever practical way, keeping a minimum distance of six feet between customers while in queue. Not more than five persons shall be allowed in queue.

Not more than two bottles of liquor shall be sold to any customer at a time, from any retail shop. It was further clarified that the provision of home delivery against telephonic / electronic orders in terms of the extant rules under the Bengal Excise Act, 1909 (Ben. Act V of 1909), as subsequently amended, shall be encouraged to its full potential so that the footfall of the customers at the liquor shops is minimised.

In case of country spirit “Off’ & “On” shops, only the “Off” counter sale shall be allowed. Sale of liquor for consumption “On” the premises is strictly prohibited. The Superintendent of Excise shall share the list of shops to be opened with DMs/SPs and local Police Stations for information and coordination.

The district administration shall, in coordination with district excise or police authorities, arrange adequate security to ensure crowd control. Shops shall ensure deployment of volunteers of their own for crowd and queue management. Social distancing shall be maintained at all cost, read the notification.

Shops should keep sanitizers at the counter and shall use them during every individual transaction. Revised MRP is to be prominently displayed in front of the shop. Timings are from 12 pm to 7 p.m while sale of liquor shall not be allowed to customers not wearing masks.