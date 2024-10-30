Tight security ahead of 13 Nov bypoll in Midnapore

With the Midnapore Assembly by-election on 13 November, district authorities have significantly ramped up security measures, aiming to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting process. Sixteen companies of central forces, comprising personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), have arrived to reinforce local law enforcement, bringing approximately 1,200 officers to the region.

Superintendent of police of West Midnapore Dhritiman Sarkar, coordinating the security initiatives, confirmed the deployment of 16 central force companies, each consisting of 75 to 80 officers. These personnel are now conducting patrols and route marches in key areas across the Midnapore constituency, focusing on Salboni, Gurguripal, and Midnapore town. The visible security presence aims to reassure the public and discourage any potential disturbances in the lead-up to the election.

Of the 16 companies, five have been assigned to Salboni police station and the Pirakata police outpost. Officers in these units will carry out patrols across various gram panchayats, establishing operational bases at strategic sites such as New Integrated School in Mirga, Nadaria High School, Godapiyasal MGM High School, Moupal Deshpran Vidyapith, and Koima stadium. Local authorities, including the Salboni police and block administration, have coordinated these placements to ensure robust coverage across vulnerable regions.

The remaining 11 companies have been deployed in the jurisdictions of Kotwali police station in Midnapore town and Gurguripal police station, which oversee Midnapore Sadar block’s rural areas. On Monday, these units conducted extensive route marches through peripheral zones, including Khayrullachak, Delua, Baghghara, Shaldohra, and Dakshinshol Colony under Salboni’s purview. Officials stated that these patrols are an essential component of proactive security measures, ensuring a disturbance-free election period.

On election day, each of the 304 polling booths across the constituency will have a stationed presence of armed central force personnel. Of these booths, 83 are located within the Salboni block, while the remaining 221 are in Midnapore town (municipal area) and the sadar block. In line with the Election Commission’s mandate, four central force personnel will be assigned to each polling booth, providing an extra layer of security. Additionally, all polling stations will be monitored via CCTV or webcast, with the aim of enhancing transparency and upholding electoral integrity.

District election officer Khurshid Ali Qadri emphasized the extensive security and monitoring provisions as essential for safeguarding the voting process. “Our commitment is to provide a secure and orderly environment for voters, ensuring that each individual feels safe as they exercise their democratic right,” Qadri said.

With these preparations well underway, authorities are hopeful that a smooth, disruption-free election will take place in Midnapore, reflecting the intensive focus on public safety and order ahead of 13 November.