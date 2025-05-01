Three migrant workers from Bengal detained in Gujarat

Three migrant labourers from West Bengal — two from Birbhum district and one from East Burdwan — have been detained in Gujarat on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The families of the two labourers from Birbhum have filed a complaint via the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ helpline, urging chief minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene and secure their release.

Five days have passed since their detention, and none of them has been released. Their families remain in the dark about their whereabouts and are living in fear.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union home ministry has instructed all states to apprehend Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals who have overstayed their visas or remained in India illegally.

The two Birbhum residents, Sultan Mallick and Sheikh Ataur Rahaman, are from Kusumgoria village under Labhpur police station. The East Burdwan labourer, Kamaruzaman Mullick, hails from Khardattapara village under Purbasthali police station.

The two workers from Birbhum had been living in Gujarat for the past eight years and were employed in a textile factory in Ramnagar, Surat. The labourer from East Burdwan had been residing there for about a year.

According to family sources, all three men are related. They were reportedly taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday from their place of residence and brought to a police station for questioning.

Today marks the fifth day since their detention. The families have submitted documents proving their Indian citizenship, including certificates issued by the Chowhatta panchayat samiti pradhan.

Kajal Sheikh, sabhadhipati of Birbhum Zilla Parishad, said he was unaware of the incident but assured that the administration would raise the matter with the appropriate authorities. He added that the party stands in support of the families.