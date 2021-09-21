Three more depression waiting! Heavy rain warning issued again : WB

The heavy rains that have been caused by the low pressure are showing no signs of abating As a result of heavy rains, several districts besides Kolkata were also inundated. Meanwhile, the situation is becoming increasingly unfavorable The Alipore Meteorological Department said three more depressions were developing. Due to which the rain may continue till next week.

So the disaster is not diminishing right now. According to the weather office, heavy rains are expected in several districts of the state till Wednesday. Heavy rains are expected in several districts of South Bengal from Sunday night. On Monday, the situation became more complicated It has been reported that the intensity of rain may decrease on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a cyclone is looming over the Gangetic West Bengal. In addition, there is a seasonal axis extending over Kolkata to the Bay of Bengal. Due to these two, a cloud of disaster is hovering in the sky of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea. The river water level is forecast to rise due to heavy rains in the next few days.

The administration has already opened a 24-hour control room. However, the meteorological department’s warning is raising concerns. Which has reached the administrative building of the state Navanne. The districts have been warned. Emergency funds have been sent to every district magistrate to deal with the disaster. 56 relief camps are running. Where there are more than 60 thousand people. The administration has already evacuated 141,000 people from the danger zone.

Meanwhile, the temperature has dropped at a record rate due to continuous rains. Today’s maximum temperature will be 26.2 degrees Celsius which is 6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature will be 24.6 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the air is a maximum of 96 percent and a minimum of 69 percent. The rainfall in the last 24 hours is 160.2 mm.