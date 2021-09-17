Three children die in Malda; MMCH negligence alleged

Three children, including an eight-month-old infant, have died in the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in the past 24 hours, sending people and parents of children admitted in the hospital in panic mode.

Some of the parents and guardians of the children also put up a protest against what they called was the indifference of the MMCH in the treatment of the children. MMCH authorities, on the other hand, claimed that the situation was under control and that the reasons for the deaths would be thoroughly investigated.

According to sources, one deceased child of South Baluchar area under the English Bazaar police station was admitted with fever, cold and breathing problems yesterday morning.

“My child did not get proper treatment as there was a huge number of children in the ward. The situation is such that three or four children have been accommodated in one bed. There is mismanagement in everything there. From Wednesday evening, our child’s health started to deteriorate and we called for doctors, but no proper treatment was given. Finally, this morning, the child was declared dead,” the parents of the child said today.

According to the principal of the MMCH, Dr Parthapratim Mukherjee, the situation was under control and that the deceased child had been brought to the hospital with very serious problems and that his life could not be saved even though the doctors tried hard.

“We have a meeting with paediatric specialists this evening amid the situation and we will form a team to monitor the children admitted with various ailments. At this moment, there are 50-60 children admitted in the hospital, which is normal. Such symptoms of cold, fever and breathing trouble is usually seen during a change in the seasons and every child admitted here are given proper treatment and medication,” Dr Mukherjee said.