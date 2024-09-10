Three arrested, firearms seized in Bengal-Bihar border

Kulti and Salanpur police have jointly raided several hideouts and arrested three persons and seized firearms and have unearthed an arms racket in Kulti police station area.

The arrested persons are Sheikh Rafai of Madanpur in Nirsa police station of Jharkhand, Prakash Bhuiyan of main Demo Colliery under Asansol South police station, Gopal Keshri of Kendubazar, under Kulti police station area.

They have been arrested under Section 25 (1B) (A) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. They have been forwarded to Asansol Court and sought five days police custody, and the court has sent them to four days police custody.

Incidentally, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate had started a probe in Kulti and then in Coke Ovens police station of Durgapur and had unearthed a fake gun license issuing racket.

Police had arrested four persons in that case, including the alleged kingpin, and took remand of two of them. Based on the interrogations by them, cops raided different hideouts in different locations throughout the night and nabbed three others.

Fake seals of district magistrate and collectors of West Bengal and Bihar were seized from their possession and a firearm by Coke Oven police station.