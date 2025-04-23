This is just the beginning, solar projects are on anvil: Mamata

In a major boost to West Bengal’s energy and infrastructure development, chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a 112.5 MW solar power plant at Goaltore in West Midnapore on Tuesday.

This comes a day after she laid the foundation stone for a thermal power plant by the Jindal Group in Salboni.

The Goaltore project, built on the premises of the Durga Bandh Government Seed Farm in Jhirapara, was completed at a cost of Rs 757 crore. A German firm invested 80 per cent of the total cost, while the state government contributed 20 per cent. The project is being overseen by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and is reported to be the first of its kind in eastern India.

During the inauguration, the chief minister emphasised that increased renewable energy production would help reduce electricity costs and create thousands of jobs for the state’s youth. “This is just the beginning. Solar projects are also planned in Bakreswar, Mukutmanipur, and Purulia,” she announced. Notably, a 200 MW floating solar power project is on the cards for Bakreshwar.

In addition to the energy sector, Miss Banerjee unveiled and laid the foundation stones for a combined 322 development projects across the state — 110 inaugurated and 212 started. These initiatives span sectors such as water supply, roads, and employment generation. An estimated 8 lakh residents are expected to benefit from these projects.

Among the key developments, Rs 194 crore has been allocated for a drinking water project in the Ghatal-Kharagpur region. A Rs 34 crore water treatment plant will be established in Midnapore. And under the Pathashree road development scheme, Rs 77 crore has been earmarked for the Khirpai-Ramjibanpur road. A total of 264 roads are planned under this initiative, she said.

The chief minister also reiterated her government’s commitment to rural development, stating that improved connectivity and industrialisation will pave the way for inclusive growth. Plans for a new stadium in Salboni were also reaffirmed during her address.

Her two-day visit to West Midnapore reflects the administration’s push for rapid infrastructure expansion and employment creation in the region.