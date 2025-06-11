Thieves decamp with cash, ornaments worth Rs 1.25 cr

Thieves looted cash, gold and diamond ornaments amounting around Rs 1.25 crore from a house, hardly 300 metres away from the Ultadanga police station area on Tuesday.

The police are yet to trace the criminals or recover the cash and ornaments.

They broke a grill window and entered one room of the flat where an elderly couple stayed.

The couple this morning woke up around 6.30 a.m. and found the window broken. They also found the almirah, storing the ornaments and cash in one room lying open. Garments were also lying scattered in the room.

The couple’s son said that the robbers have looted all gold and diamond ornaments and cash during their operations. They had sprayed chemicals inside the premises so that his parents would not wake up.

“Both my parents have insomnia because of their diabetic and heart problems. Surprisingly, they became drowsy last night because of the chemicals spray. Everything kept in the almirah was looted,” he said.