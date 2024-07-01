There is a Sandeshkhali in every Bengal village: Amit Malviya

BJP IT Chief and the party’s Central Observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya said that there is a Sandeshkhali in every village of the state, after a video of a couple beaten by a local Trinamool Congress worker Tejemul aka JCB, went viral on Sunday.

“There is a #Sandeshkhali in every village and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a curse for women. There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?” Malviya wrote on X.

Earlier, a video had gone viral in which JCB was seen beating up a couple mercilessly at a Kangaroo Court in the open streets at Chopra block in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Malviya also claimed that the accused is a close associate of the Trinamool Congress legislator from Chopra Hamidul Rahman.

Locals claimed that the victim woman was summoned by JCB over allegations that she was in an extra-marital relationship.

The youth, with whom the victim woman has been accused of having a relation, was also mercilessly beaten up by JCB at the same Kangaroo Court.

Trinamool Congress District President Kanhaiyalal Agarwal has called the incident unfortunate. “Police have been informed and the cops are looking into the matter,” Agarwal told media persons.

Chopra legislator Hamidul Rahman said that he has already summoned JCB to know what actually happened. The inspector-in-charge of Chopra Police Station Amaresh Singh confirmed police have taken up the case and the investigation is going on.