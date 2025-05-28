Tension at border over mentally unstable man

Tension gripped the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Mekhliganj sub-division of Cooch Behar district on Monday after a Bangladeshi national, reportedly of unsound mind, was allegedly pushed into the Indian territory by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

According to sources, the incident sparked confusion and a brief standoff after locals on the Bangladesh side reportedly obstructed efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF) to send the individual back to his country.

Advertisement

In response, the BSF immediately called for a flag meeting with BGB officials to resolve the situation. However, during the meeting, the BGB reportedly asked the BSF to take custody of the individual, arguing that he was found inside Indian territory.

Advertisement

“The BSF politely declined to take him in and returned to its border outpost. The BGB, on their part, refused to allow the man to re-enter Bangladesh,” a senior BSF official stated.

The situation took a diplomatic turn, especially in light of recent allegations from the Bangladesh home affairs department, which accused India of pushing back several Bangladeshi nationals ‘illegally’. A Bangladeshi official recently claimed that all repatriations should follow proper diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, the North Bengal Frontier of the BSF issued a press statement clarifying their stance. “On the morning of 27 May, seeing the person in distress, BSF personnel provided him with food and water. Despite the presence of BGB troops overnight, no aid was extended to the man by them,” the statement said.

Later, the BSF shared the individual’s identity and background details with the BGB, after which the latter finally agreed to take him back. Following another round of flag meeting, the man was formally handed over to the BGB.

The Individual has been identified as Russel Islam (24), son of Mojibur Rahman and the late Fatema Begum, a resident of Tongbhanga village under Hatibandha in Bangladesh.

The BSF confirmed that it had helped the Bangladeshi man, who was initially abandoned by the BGB, to reunite with his family.