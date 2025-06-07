Temperatures may go up by 4°C; discomfort levels set to rise: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that there is little chance of rainfall across south Bengal over the next few days, with temperatures expected to rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius between Friday and Sunday.

After several days of continuous rain that brought down mercury levels a bit, the weather is set to turn hot and humid once again. Although Friday began with cloudy skies, meteorologists warn that rainfall will reduce significantly, giving way to rising temperatures and increased discomfort due to high humidity. “There is no immediate indication of monsoon advancing into South Bengal,” IMD officials said, adding that the current wind patterns and atmospheric conditions are not conducive to the onset of the seasonal rains. Dry and hot conditions are expected to prevail across Kolkata and several other districts of south Bengal through the weekend.

Advertisement

The IMD forecasts that daytime and night time temperatures in Kolkata will gradually rise starting Friday, with the mercury expected to climb 3°C to 4°C by Sunday. Despite overcast conditions early in the day, skies will clear up with occasional partial cloud cover. High moisture levels in the air will contribute to a muggy and oppressive weather pattern. North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may see isolated rain showers. However, districts like Malda and both North and South Dinajpur will likely face dry, uncomfortable heat in the days ahead.

Advertisement

Overall, temperatures are projected to increase across north Bengal as well. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of Assam and Meghalaya. Localized thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected over some areas of Karnataka, Telangana, and Odisha. Weather experts attribute the current patterns to several atmospheric systems: an active cyclonic circulation over Karnataka-Telangana, another over northern Bangladesh, and a western disturbance entering the northwestern Himalayas. A north-south trough extending from southern Chhattisgarh to northeastern Bangladesh is also passing through Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. “These systems are not favouring rainfall in South Bengal at the moment,” the IMD said, adding that monsoon conditions may begin to build only after 12 June. For now, residents across south Bengal have little relief in sight, as the coming days are expected to bring oppressive heat and sultry conditions.