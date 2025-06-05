Teesta changes course again; minister holds emergency meeting

State irrigation and waterways minister Manas Bhuniya today held an emergency meeting with concerned authorities in Siliguri to address the alarming shift in the course of the Teesta river, triggered by a massive surge of water from Sikkim following heavy monsoon rains.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, who attended the meeting, expressed deep concern over the plight of 121 families from Chamakdangi and adjoining areas. “These families, who had already lost their homes due to erosion last year, have now been rendered nearly landless again over the past two days as the Teesta continues to erode its banks,” he said.

Mayor Deb informed that, under instructions from CM Mamata Banerjee, the administration had previously earmarked land at Majuha for their rehabilitation and allotted three decimals of land to each family. However, the entire area has now been washed away due to severe erosion after the river drastically altered its course once again.

He also highlighted a growing crisis in the supply of drinking water as the Teesta is now carrying heavy silt and muddy water. He urged the irrigation department to take immediate measures in coordination with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, which has already initiated efforts to develop infrastructure for purifying raw surface water.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, minister Bhuniya announced that a high-level committee will be formed, comprising officials from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Central Water Commission, and chief engineers from relevant departments. The committee will continuously monitor rivers originating from Sikkim and Bhutan.

He noted that 76 rivers and tributaries flowing in from Bhutan alone are carrying enormous volumes of water into Bengal, causing widespread erosion and damage to property, including tea gardens, roads, and vital infrastructure, and affecting lives in Kalimpong, Sikkim, and Siliguri.

The minister is scheduled to visit Alipurduar tomorrow to inspect erosion-affected areas there.