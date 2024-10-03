Tea workers hit the streets demanding higher bonus

Despite the labour department’s advisory recommending a 16 per cent bonus, the coordination committee of trade unions in the Darjeeling Hills staged a massive demonstration today, demanding a 20 per cent bonus.

Hundreds of tea workers took to the streets, claiming that the state government’s decision reflects collusion with plantation owners.

Trade union leader Saman Pathak expressed concerns to the media, stating, “The labour department has issued this advisory in favour of the planters. We suspect a nexus between the state government and the planters behind the advisory, which was issued yesterday without any consultation with us.”

Pathak emphasised that the agitation would continue, with tea workers planning demonstrations both within the gardens and in front of tea factories.

Sources indicate that the prolonged agitation has led to significant discontent among planters, who are facing substantial losses due to disruptions in the dispatch of finished products. Consequently, many planters are reluctant to pay bonuses exceeding the statutory 8.33 per cent as mandated by law.

Tea experts warn that the ongoing agitation and the prevailing uncertainty could result in another setback for the Darjeeling tea industry, impacting its overall stability and growth.