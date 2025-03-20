Tea turmoil: State govt amends Tea Tourism Policy in response to protests brewing over land rights

In response to widespread protests from opposition parties and trade unions across the tea belt of Terai, Dooars, and Hill regions, the West Bengal government has amended certain provisions of the Tea Tourism and Allied Business Policy, 2019. The amendments, particularly concerning a recent notification published in The Kolkata Gazette on 7 February 2025, were announced yesterday by Special Secretary Jitin Yadav through an updated notification dated 18 March 2025.

The first point of the amended notification clarifies: “Certain amendments have been made to the Tea Tourism and Allied Business Policy, 2019, as notified vide Notification No. 486-LP dated 07.02.2025, published in The Kolkata Gazette. All other provisions and terms specified in the original policy (Notification No. 3816-LP dated 28.12.2019) shall remain in force.” The state government’s decision to permit the use of 30 per cent of tea land for commercial purposes has faced fierce opposition from trade unions affiliated with opposition parties.

The backlash began after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the plan and the Gazette notification on 7 February 2025. The Joint Forum, a coalition of over 32 trade unions linked to the tea plantation industry, has been at the forefront of the protests. Notably, even a section of INTTUC leaders, backed by the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC), expressed discontent and urged the party’s high command to reconsider the decision. Adding to the political pressure, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista raised the issue in Parliament, highlighting the growing unrest in the region.

INTTUC leaders, particularly in Terai and Dooars, found themselves in a difficult position as they struggled to pacify tea workers affiliated with TMC-backed unions. With Assembly elections scheduled for early 2026, INTTUC leaders have reportedly urged higher authorities to reconsider the decision, citing its potential political ramifications. Tea workers in Terai, Dooars, and Hills have long demanded land rights over the plots they occupy. They vehemently oppose the state government’s decision to allow planters to use 30 per cent of tea land for commercial purposes.

Workers have also rejected the government’s offer to provide land rights (Patta) for only 5 decimal plots, deeming it insufficient. In the amended notification, Special Secretary Mr Yadav further clarified that proposals for new Tea Tourism or Allied Business projects beyond the initially permitted 15 per cent of tea garden area would be evaluated on a caseby-case basis. Factors such as the project proponent’s track record, ecological impact, and environmental compliance would be prioritised.

Importantly, the notification reaffirmed that no freehold settlement of tea garden land under cultivation would be granted. Tea workers have expressed dissatisfaction with the TMCled government’s move to convert leasehold land into freehold land without addressing their demands for comprehensive land rights. Following widespread protests, former Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi verbally assured that the conversion would not apply to tea plantations. However, the Joint Forum has demanded a written notification to formalise this assurance. The third point of the notification stipulates that Tea Tourism or Allied Business projects can only be executed on unutilised or fallow land within tea gardens.

It explicitly prohibits any reduction in tea cultivation area or retrenchment of existing labour. The notification also addresses concerns about land grabbing by real estate developers, who have allegedly secured No Objection Certificates (NOCs) through questionable means. It states that if a tea garden is closed or abandoned by the lessee, the state government will take over any ongoing projects. Key provisions of the amended policy include: – No reduction in tea plantation area or retrenchment of labour. – Strict compliance with environmental regulations to protect the region’s ecology. – 80 per cent of employment generated by new projects must be reserved for local residents, with preference given to tea workers’ families. – No alienation of tribal or local residents’ land without due legal process.

No use of forest land without clearance from competent authorities. – Adherence to all applicable rules, including those of the Airports Authority of India, for construction and development activities. It may be noted that the draft notification for expanding the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in September 2024, has further complicated the situation. The proposed expansion, increasing the ESZ from 405.28 to 539.86 square kilometres, aims to strengthen wildlife conservation, particularly for elephant corridors. However, tea planters’ associations argue that this could impede the implementation of the Tea Tourism and Allied Business Policy, 2019, designed to promote sustainable development in the tea sector.