Tea estate workers threaten indefinite hunger strike over dues

Workers of the Longview Tea Estate, nestled in the foothills of Darjeeling, have announced plans to begin an indefinite hunger strike if their demands for a fair 20 per cent bonus and long-overdue provident fund payments remain unmet.

Joining their protest, organisations Nagarik Manch and Srijan have also pledged support, intensifying the pressure on authorities and estate management.

For the past 21 days, the workers have staged a relay hunger strike, demanding their unpaid bonuses, wages, and provident fund arrears. The estate, which has been shut since 16 October after being abandoned by the management, remains in limbo.

Reports reveal a staggering Rs 16.2 crore in pending provident fund dues since 2013, in addition to Rs 2 crore owed in wages and other benefits. With frustrations mounting, the workers are prepared to escalate their protest from a relay strike to an indefinite hunger strike.

In response to the ongoing agitation, particularly in the tea gardens of the Hills, the labour department has scheduled a tripartite meeting in Kolkata on 6 November to address the unresolved four percent of the bonus. Previously, the department had issued an advisory urging planters to disburse a 16 per cent bonus before Durga Puja. Now, backed by trade unions, the workers have launched a signature campaign to press for the remaining four percent bonus.