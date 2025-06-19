Tamluk MP airlifted to Delhi AIIMS

BJP MP and former judge of the Calcutta High Court Abhijit Ganguly’s condition is still critical and he requires prolonged treatment for another two weeks in a well-equipped medical research-based hospital.

Considering his health condition, Mr Ganguly was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday evening for prolonged proper medical care.

He was rushed to the Kolkata airport by an ambulance of the Woodland Hospital around 4 p.m. through a traffic disruptions-free green corridor organised by Kolkata Police.

He has been undergoing treatment at the Woodlands Hospital under a multi-disciplinary support system like low flow oxygen and non-invasive ventilator in the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital.

The retired judge was admitted to the premier private hospital in the Alipore area on Saturday night with acute pancreatitis showing symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting.

A team of doctors Puspita Mondal, critical care specialist, Debashis Sardar, gastroenterologist, Prof (Dr) Saroj Mandal, cardiologist, Sumantra Roy, gastro surgeon and Jayanta Chakraborty, endocrinologist, is monitoring his condition since he was brought to the hospital.

A senior member of the medical team said that there has been no improvement or deterioration in former justice Ganguly’s health condition during the past 24 hours. He requires hospital treatment for at least couple of weeks more because he is a patient of acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis.

“We have also proposed his relatives to take him to a medical research institute like the AIIMS in Delhi for his thorough diagnosis,” he said.

He has undergone several investigations like echocardiogram, CT scan of whole abdomen and pathological tests at the private hospital.

Besides pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis he has also developed a moderate cardiac problem, a member of the team said today requesting anonymity.

“The patient is stable now but not out of danger. He requires prolonged treatment at the hospital. The future plan of his treatment will be decided after several more investigations like CT scan and echocardiogram report at the AIIMS,” according to him.

Sources in the West Bengal BJP unit said that the party’s central leadership in Delhi is in regular touch with the state leadership seeking to know his health condition.

Sources in the state BJP also said that the PMO in Delhi has also been updated about Mr Ganguly’s health status.

The BJP MP from Tamluk has been shifted to AIIMS after getting clearance from his relatives.