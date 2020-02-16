Kolkata Traffic Police have issued a notification regarding new routes to examination venues after the closure of Tallah bridge. As many as 17 schools, which are located in the areas around Tallah bridge, will be used as examination centres for Madhyamik examination set to start from 18 February.

Adequate number of traffic sergeants will be deployed on road on examination days. Route plans for north and south-bound vehicles have also been released. The parents and the examinees have been urged to approach the nearest on-duty traffic cops for assistance if required on the road.

Special emphasis will be given to the vehicles carrying the students to and from the examination centres. Helpline numbers 1073, 033 2250 5096, 033 2214 3644 and 98369 84814 have been opened for the convenience of the students.