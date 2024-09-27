Tala PS ex-OC admitted to Presidency jail hospital

Abhijit Mondal, officer in-charge of Tala police station was admitted to the Presidency correctional home hospital after he fell on the ground causing pain on his heels while boarding a prison van parked in front of the Sealdah court on Wednesday night.

Sources said Mondal complained of uneasiness as he was being taken from the special court at Sealdah in central Kolkata to Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata on Wednesday.

Mr Mondal and Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital were produced before the court in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case has arrested both Mondal and Ghosh in connection with their alleged link in the incident that has rocked the country. Allegations like tampering evidence related to the case and delay in filing FIR have already been brought against them.

They have been remanded to jail custody till 30 September.