Swasthya Sathi: Pvt hospitals’ costs of tests, diagnosis capped at Rs 5k

After a stern warning from chief minister Mamata Banerjee to private hospitals which are allegedly refusing treatment under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, the state health department today issued an advisory capping the cost of diagnosis and clinical investigation of Swasthya Sathi cardholders at Rs 5,000 and asked the authorities to being the beneficiaries under the package immediately.

The health department, headed by the chief minister, also reiterated the warning, saying, “It has occasionally been observed that the private hospitals and nursing homes go for unspecified tests in the name of clinical investigation and diagnosis. This cannot be done. The hospitals and nursing homes can spend up to Rs 5,000 for clinical investigation and diagnosis and after that the patient have to be brought under a specific package”.

Despite many packages, patients are being treated under “unspecified package” for medical management cases and for certain surgical cases which might be blocked under specified packages, it read.

“In case a person does not have any of the health card, identification of the person/issuance of new card will be facilitated in the hospital itself. Similar arrangements should also have to be made for all PPP diagnostic centres,” the advisory said.

Miss Banerjee launched the Swasthya Sathi scheme on 30 December 2016 which offers basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for each family and the scheme comprises at least 1,900 packages from any of the 2,330 private hospitals and nursing homes.

According to government data, there are a total of 8.5 crore beneficiaries for which the state finance department spends roughly Rs 8 crore daily to the tune of Rs 250 crore per month.