Suvendu pays homage to Ratan Tata

The opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday led a silent march at Singur, remembering the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

The opposition leader said it is a matter of great shame on the part of Bengal to drive away an industrialist from Bengal, who had a vision to set up a Nano car project at Singur and provide jobs to thousands of educated jobless youths.

“On this very day, I stand on the then Nano project land and beg for pardon from the departed Ratan Tata and promise to bring back the Tata project at Singur if the BJP comes to power in west Bengal. I was in the TMC at that time, but I was dead against the disastrous step that Mamata Banerjee took to drive away Tata from Singur.”

