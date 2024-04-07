Suvendu lodges complaint with ECI over attack on NIA officials

The Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari today lodged complaints with Election Commission of India (ECI) citing the example of alleged lawlessness in Bengal as there was an attack on NIA officials at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore.

The NIA team had gone to arrest Trinamul leaders. He urged the ECI to take action against the director general of police and SP of East Midnapore for the incident, where there was intimidation of central agencies by criminals. In a disturbing turn of events, Bhupatinagar witnessed a brazen attack on the NIA officials today by unidentified assailants, raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged a complete breakdown of law and order, accusing the state government of negligence.

The incident, which occurred in full view of the public, has prompted Adhikari to appeal to the ECI for intervention, citing misconduct by police officials in various districts, including the deputy inspector general and superintendent of police in East Midnapore. The Commission has been urged to investigate the matter thoroughly, with the opposition claiming ulterior motives behind the probe into past incidents, aimed at targeting booth agents affiliated to Trinamul Congress to benefit the BJP.

Suvendu alleged in his complaint that BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been accused by the chief minister for plotting a conspiracy with NIA to orchestrate the attack with an intention of tarnishing TMC’s image, ahead of elections. The situation escalated further as both the CPM and the Congress joined the condemnation, echoing similar sentiments regarding the erosion of law and order in the state. Trinamul leaders questioned the logic behind targeting police officials while asserting the jurisdiction of the law enforcement agencies.

According to police sources, the Intelligence Bureau had informed the local police about central agencies’ visit to Bhupatinagar, but the NIA officials allegedly bypassed the waiting police force and initiated the raid, resulting in a tense confrontation with local residents. The situation took a violent turn when Trinamul leader Balaicharan Maity was forcibly taken away from his car by the unidentified miscreants, leading to further clashes and damage to car of NIA officials