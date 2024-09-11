Suvendu lends supports to protesting doctors

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, today voiced his support for the ongoing agitation by junior doctors demanding justice for the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport, Mr Adhikari emphasised the capability of the medical professionals to continue their protests independently.

“There is no need to advise them on how to proceed with their agitation. They are fully competent in formulating their strategies, as demonstrated by their month-long protest,” Mr Adhikari stated. He added, “I met them on my way to Kolkata airport to congratulate them on the decisions they adopted last night.”

Advertisement

In a sharp attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr Adhikari questioned her authority over the ongoing movement. “Who is she to decide what resolutions the doctors and junior doctors should adopt? She is a minority chief minister, rejected by 54 per cent of the people in the last Lok Sabha polls. The Trinamul Congress won with 45.67 per cent of the vote, aided by the police and the minority community. She remains a minority leader,” he said.

Regarding allegations of corruption at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H), Mr Adhikari accused certain officials of financial irregularities. “Sandip Ghosh and his associates bought hospital beds for Rs 30,000 each, instead of Rs 8,000. The same situation exists in NBMC&H. Both education and food departments have seen officials jailed. Now, it’s time for the health department to face the same fate,” he remarked.

Mr Adhikari was on his way to Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar, while former Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik led a protest rally against the Trinamul Congress. The protest came after a group of artists, who had taken to the streets demanding justice for Abhaya, were allegedly attacked by TMC-backed individuals. Mr Pramanik called for the chief minister’s resignation in the aftermath of the attack.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Siliguri district unit held a sit-in demonstration at Hasmi Chowk in Siliguri, demanding justice for the R G Kar victim and the resignation of the CM. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also participated in the demonstration.