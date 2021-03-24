The Trinamul Congress today lodged a complaint with Election Commission accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari allegedly “harbouring criminals” in Nandigram.

In the letter, TMC spokesperson Derek O’ Brien has written, “It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by BJP in Nandigram has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram. We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari.”

TMC also mentioned four locations where anti-social elements are staying.

According to the complaint, around 30 to 40 young men are residing in a two-storeyed building near Riya Para Hospital More, Nandigram since December.

They are from Kolaghat, Pingla, Kanthi and Contai and travel in 10-12 motorbikes and have a car. They are assisted by a local guide and Adhikari visits the location regularly.

In a three-storeyed house of Meglinath Pal, Haripur, an election agent of Adhikari along with 40-50 people stay a km from Chandipur-Nandigram Road.In a two-storeyed house in Teropakhira, Tengua No.2 of Pabitra Kar, Royal-1, nearly 20- 30 people, from Balarampur, Jharucharan, Narsinghapur, Jatirmal, Panibitan In the house of Bhoiohari Samanta, Royal MSK area, around 20-30 people are staying, the letter read.In another complaint lodged with the EC, TMC has written against BJP candidates Siddhartha Naskar (Nabadwip) and Jagannath Sarkar (current MP from Ranaghat and candidate from Santipur) who reportedly tried to hold a procession with the dead body of Milan Ghosh, a resident of Fakirdanga, Gholapara panchayat in Nabadwip yesterday.

The TMC also alleged that BJP workers had threatened local police officers who wanted to stop it and continued the procession.