Suvendu cancels meet with CM, speaker, to organise BJP at Barrackpore

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president and MP Arjun Singh rejoined his old party Trinamul Congress, in a hurried call meeting at a New Town hotel today, BJP state party decided to assign Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary to supervise the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency’s organisation and reorganise the party there.

Sources said the Leader of Opposition will visit Barrackpore on 25 May. Two BJP leaders from Barrackpore organizational district Falguni Patra and Sandip Bandyopadhyay joined the BJP meeting at New Town. It was decided that TMC all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will attend a meeting at Barrackpore on 30 May. BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder and Mr Adhikary joined the meeting today as Dilip Ghosh was called to join a meeting with central party leaders at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mr Adhikary today cancelled his scheduled meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee and assembly Speaker Biman Banarjee at Nabanna, where he was set to discuss appointment of the chairman of Lokayukta, state human rights commission and commissioner of the information commission citing reason that state ignored the advice of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“I won’t be attending the Meeting at Nabanna today regarding the appointments of the Chairman & another member of the WBHRC, Lokayukta and State Information Commissioner due to the non cooperation of WB Govt and non compliance of the directives issued to them by Hon’ble Governor,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted by sharing his letter to the state’s additional CS BP Gopalika, in which he expressed his reason for not attending the meeting. “Non sharing documentation & failure to rectify notice for Lok Ayukta, Information Commissioners, SHRC Chairman appointments, wrongly premising it on “request/advice” of Hon’ble Governor, compromising his dignity by grave impropriety, make it impossible to be part of sham exercise,” he tweeted.