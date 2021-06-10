West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and apprised him of the political situation in the state and other issues.

The meeting apparently lasted for about 45 minutes, during which, as per sources, Adhikari briefed the PM about about the post-poll violence and atrocities unleashed on BJP supporters and workers and the ‘atmosphere of fear’ that prevails in the state.

Suvendu said that he apprised Prime Minister that there is no democracy in the Bengal.

“I shared my horrible experience with PM regarding post-poll violence. There is no rule of law in Bengal. BJP workers are homeless since after poll result was declared,” he said.

However, amid the meeting three other senior state leaders including MP Arjun Singh, Nisith Pramanik and Saumitra Khan, were summoned to Delhi to meet BJP chief JP Nadda.

On Tuesday, Adhikari had met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in the national Capital. The three MPs reached Delhi this afternoon but didn’t disclose the details of their visit. Before departure, Khan at NSCBI Airport said that they yesterday met BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for discussion regarding post-poll violence and other matters and this time they will meet national leaders to discuss these matters.

Khan lashed out at former state Cabinet minister Rajib Banerjee, who yesterday tweeted “every stage the party tries to scare people by pointing at Delhi and the ghost of Article 356, the people of West Bengal will not take it well.” “Again joining the TMC he will become a dog. It is his spineless attempt,” said Khan.