A premier private hospital along EM Bypass at Mukundapur in the city has decided to distribute excess food cooked for its patients among poor and needy people in nearby areas. The hospital has tied up with a Delhi-based NGO, Feeding India and already kicked off the operations. The NGO, which has a pan-India presence, will take logistic support from an online food supply chain giant in the country.

The hospital will pack all excess food items after serving its patients every day and then hand them over to the NGO for distribution among people belonging to financially terminal stage group. “The food collected and then handed over to the NGO is not leftovers from patients’ plates but cooked in our hospital kitchen. We will distribute the food that remains after every patient admitted to the hospital has been served,” said Rupak Barua, Group CEO of the hospital.

“At present, one of our group hospitals is donating food items weighing around 10 kg daily to the NGO instead of wasting them at a time when we see so many poor people do not get their normal meals. We have a plan to launch the same move in our other hospitals. The food served to all our patients is cooked in line with the strict instructions of our dieticians and nutritionists,” he added.

“A tie-up has been made with the hospital in Kolkata and this is for the first time such an initiative has been taken in the eastern region. We have started the operations recently and are distributing food among the poor,” said Ms Archi Mittal, project coordinator of the NGO. “We are ready to go ahead with the novel initiative if any other hospital approaches us. Poor people will be benefited even if the quantity of food is not adequate to meet their hungry but the move will prevent regular waste of huge quantity of excess meals for patients in hospitals,” she added.