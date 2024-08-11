SUCI protests brutal death of female medical student

The rape and murder of a lady intern at R G Kar Medical college have come as a great shock in the medical fraternity, eliciting strong protests from every corner.

The SUCI (c) at Chinsurah Ghori More staged a strong protest today, condemning the act of brutality on a lady doctor.

District committee members present at Ghori More, Dipankar Mondal, Shankar Das and others condemned the act of brutality in strong words and demanded exemplary punishment against those involved in the heinous act.

The protesting comrades said atrocities against the women in the state are on the rise, even the medical fraternity is not spared by anti-socials and pointed out the police administration’s failure in maintaining law and order. “We demand that the chief minister should take stern steps to ensure safety and security to the medical practitioners and their family members,” said the members.