Successful TET candidates protest at Chinsurah

The eligible 2014 primary TET trained candidates, deprived of their jobs, took to the streets at Chinsurah today, demanding prompt appointments.

Some of the affected agitating candidates said, “We are eligible and trained candidates of 2014 Primary TET examination. We have become the victim of deep-rooted conspiracy and corruption. Non-eligible candidates have been provided appointments through the back door, leading us to lose eight years. Many of us have committed suicide, out of frustration and depression. Many of us have crossed 40 years of age.

Before the 2021 Assembly election, the chief minister herself assured and promised to provide appointments to such eligible but deprived candidates in phases. But nothing happened. Our long-drawn protest and agitation has resulted with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay terminated jobs of 269 such non-eligible candidates; Partha Chatterjee is arrested; Manik Bhattacharya has been removed from his chair and the investigation is still in progress. We demand from the chief minister to take prompt initiative towards providing appointments to all the eligible candidates.”