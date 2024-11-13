Logo

# Bengal

Students showcase talent through their innovation

Auxilium Convent School, Dum Dum, announced successful completion of ‘Auxil Exhibicion 2024’ where students showcased their creativity, innovation and talents, last week.

SNS | Kolkata | November 13, 2024 7:47 am

The School in Dum Dum has emerged as a pioneer in providing futuristic education in the region, thanks to its collaboration with International STEAM Research (ISR LIFE, USA), the leading STEAM education company. This partnership aligns with the National Education Policy of India, emphasising the importance of equipping students with essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity.

The students of Auxilium Convent School have been actively participating in ISR STEAM Experiential Learning classes, where they have been exposed to a wide array of futuristic technologies, including drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, Internet of things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D printing. These classes, conducted by ISR STEAM experts, have provided students with hands-on experience and practical knowledge, preparing them for the future job market.

The futuristic technologies exhibited at the event are the culmination of the regular STEAM sessions conducted by ISR STEAM Experts for the students of the school. The exhibition featured a diverse range of projects, from drone demonstrations and robotic models to Al-powered applications and 3D-printed prototypes.

ISR LIFE, USA, has played a crucial role in this initiative by providing state-of-the-art equipment and trained STEAM facilitators. The organization’s dedication to delivering the best training in futuristic education is evident through their dynamic lessons and real-life connections. Their dedicated research and development centre continuously works on developing activity modules with the constantly evolving needs of the education sector to develop students as mindful, agile, and adaptable problem solvers.

