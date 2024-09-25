Students let their imagination fly at winds of hope event

Techno India Group in collaboration with Ecole Intuit Lab (Kolkata) and Techno Main Salt Lake, hosted POSIFLY – Winds of Hope, an event where students express their creativity and positivity by crafting beautiful kites and flying them together. This uplifting initiative represents the spirit of hope and resilience, with each kite soaring as a symbol of strength and optimism.

“Throw your dreams into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country. POSIFLY – Winds of Hope is a collective effort by our students to spread hope and positivity in a world that often faces uncertainty. Through their art and creativity, these students remind us that hope, much like a kite, can help fly us higher, and together, we can soar above any challenges. As the kites soar into the sky, I want us all to remember that just like the wind helps lift the kites, our positive attitudes and unity can uplift us through any situation,” said Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson, Techno India Group.

The event showcased kites designed by students from Techno Kids school, Techno India University, Ecole Intuit Lab, Kolkata and Techno Main Salt Lake, who have put their heart and soul into creating vibrant, unique pieces. Each kite represented dreams and aspirations, offering a colorful metaphor for overcoming adversity with grace and determination.

