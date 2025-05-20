Students embrace bratachari training at Krishnagar college

While extreme heat has forced most schools and colleges to suspend classes, Asannagar Madanmohan Tarkalankar College has taken a bold and innovative step by launching a bratachari course for its students.

Despite the punishing temperatures, the initiative has seen enthusiastic participation, with nearly 140 students registering for the course.

The bratachari movement, founded in 1932 by Gurusaday Dutt, is a unique blend of physical, cultural, and moral education. Rooted in Indian folk traditions, the movement emphasises national and folk culture—particularly traditional dance and music—as tools for building character, patriotism, and social unity.

From the very first day of the course, student attendance has been notably high, reflecting keen interest and commitment.

According to college officials, the course is designed not only to promote physical fitness but also to instil a strong sense of discipline, self-reliance, and civic responsibility.

“In addition to academics, this course will play a crucial role in shaping the character and values of our students,” said Dr Asok Kumar Das, the college’s principal.

Professor Aniruddha Saha, one of the faculty members involved with the programme, noted: “The bratachari training teaches students how to rely on themselves and face life’s challenges with strength and confidence. In today’s context, this kind of course is extremely relevant.”

The bratachari movement advocates for equality and unity across caste, religion, and class, and aims to create global citizens rooted in Indian cultural values. Gurusaday Dutt, revered as “Prawartakji” among bratacharis, envisioned the movement as a path toward holistic development—of body, mind, and spirit.

This new course by Asannagar Madanmohan Tarkalankar College has not only revived interest in a forgotten cultural movement but also offered students a valuable opportunity for self-development during a time of academic slowdown due to heatwave.