Strengthening global study abroad opportunities

In a landmark development for the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Prof Dr Biswajoy Chatterjee, vice-chancellor, UEM, Jaipur, and Prof Dr Prabir Kumar Das, head, department of basic science and humanities, IEM, Kolkata, recently participated in the prestigious European Association for International Education (EAIE) conference held at MEETT, Toulouse, France. This esteemed event has opened up unparalleled opportunities for IEM-UEM students to pursue study abroad programmes at top-ranked universities across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and many other countries.

During their visit, Prof Dr Chatterjee and Prof Dr Das were honored by Madhav R Sulpule, first secretary of the Embassy of India, France and Sadaf Chaudhary, Consul, Consulate General of India, France, in recognition of their contributions to international education and academic excellence. This recognition highlights the growing global influence of IEM-UEM and its commitment to providing students with opportunities that extend beyond borders.

The visit facilitated groundbreaking discussions and collaborations with some of the world’s most renowned academic institutions, ensuring that IEM-UEM students gain access to world-class educational resources, advanced research opportunities, and cross-cultural experiences.

