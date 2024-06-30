Street hawkers happy with CM directive to stop eviction

The encroachment of footpaths and busy thoroughfares in the district by hawkers and street vendors has turned into a serious issue in suburban towns of the district.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that footpaths were constructed on both sides of the road with colourful slabs and the entire road was illuminated. But, with the passage of time, the permanent shops, adjacent to the newly-built footpaths occupied a part of the footpaths.

People hailed the decision of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee to get the footpaths clear of any encroachment and removal of hawkers from the streets.

The prompt action by different civic body heads and police to clear the roads and footpaths drew lot of resentments among the hawkers and street vendors. They cried losses. They feared loss of livelihood. But the halt to the eviction drive for a month has brought some relief to the hawkers.

The joint eviction drive was carried out at Uttarpara, Rishra ,Tarkeswar and Arambagh.

The district TMC president Arindom Guin, chairman of Rishra, Serampore, Uttarpara municipalitis and others said a spot survey is being carried out and then the names of hawkers will be enlisted and identity cards issued to the hawkers but only for ones who are local residents. Hawking and non-hawking zones will be specified.

The hawkers and the vendors have thanked the state chief minister for prohibiting any person employed with the state government or any public representative from demanding money from hawkers and vendors.