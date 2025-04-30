STF cracks down on illegal arms trade, 2 held Basirhat

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has intensified its vigilance across the state’s border regions, particularly in sensitive zones like Bongaon and Basirhat and other India Bangladesh borders areas.

The heightened security has already begun to yield results, with the STF arresting two illegal arms dealers and seizing a large cache of ammunition late Monday night. Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF raided the residence of Diptojit Sen, a 29-year-old resident of Choto Jirakpur in Basirhat. The operation led to the recovery of two semi-automatic rifles and a staggering 252 rounds of live cartridges. This massive haul has left even senior officials surprised at the scale of illegal arms activity operating within the state’s borders. Subsequently, the STF team conducted another raid at the nearby home of 40-year-old Kajal Mukhopadhyay, where more firearms were seized.

Both accused have confessed during initial interrogation that they were involved in the illegal arms trade for a long time and operated from within their homes. According to STF sources, the duo was likely part of a larger arms trafficking network, and investigations are underway to identify other associates and potential buyers—both within Bengal and across the border. Officials are particularly focused on whether the recent surge in arms smuggling is linked to increased demand in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

The accused were produced before the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday, where the STF sought their custody for further interrogation. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Basirhat police station.

Sources within the STF said they had received a tip-off regarding illegal arms stockpiling in Sishona Daspara under Basirhat police limits. The successful raids underscore the STF’s renewed commitment to clamping down on unlawful activities in Bengal’s border belts, which have long been considered vulnerable points for smuggling and infiltration.

With security forces now on high alert nationwide, investigators believe the window for such clandestine activities is rapidly closing. The arrest of Diptojit and Kajal may just be the tip of the iceberg of a much deeper arms trafficking racket operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border.