Steps to boost tourism in Purulia centering on Joy Chandi Hills

In order to bolster the tourism prospects of the Joy Chandi Hills further, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has undertaken a host of projects for upgradation of the existing infrastructure.

A Rs 88 lakh concrete road from the railway level crossing to Joy Chandi Hills Mela Ground will be set up. The project will be funded by the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. Sujoy Banerjee, sabhadhipati of Purulia zilla parishad told The Statesman that already the foundation stone of the project has been laid and the concrete road will be completed within the stipulated period.

The construction work has just started, he added. Rajat Nanda, District Magistrate of Purulia said that infrastructures of all the tourism hotspots in the district will be upgraded. So far there are only two narrow roads and once the concrete road project is completed, it will further improve the connectivity to the picturesque hill destination. In recent years, a number of private and state-owned cottages have come up.

These resorts remained booked in most of the seasons. In winters, trekking by several mountaineering training institutes and picnics also draw a large number of crowds.

But, it was Satyajit Ray masterpiece ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’, that has even more popularised Joy Chandi Hills. Satyajit Ray stayed here for the shooting of the film for a number of days in the 1980’s along with his two popular fictional characters – Goopi and Bagha. Still 43 years after the release of the movie, Bengalis visit Joy Chandi Hills to trace the origins of the film.

“ The Joy Chandi Hills Festival and the fair have become added attractions and we hope that in the coming days once again production houses will visit here for film shooting,” says Sujoy Banerjee.

Trees and saplings have been planted throughout the hills and the children’s park to add more greenery in the hills by the zilla parishad.