State women’s panel probes mystery death of teenage girl

Amid the confusion surrounding the death of an 18- year-old girl under mysterious circumstances, a member of the West Bengal Commission for Women visited the victim’s family and crime scene today.

Mrs. Debjani Chakraborty, a member of the State Women’s Commission, took the lead in the inquiry, speaking with the girl’s family and local residents as part of her investigation. Mrs. Chakraborty visited the victim’s parents at their home and also spoke with the girl’s grandfather, with whom she often stayed. Her next stop was the site at Ramkrishnapara where the girl’s body was found.

She interacted with neighbours in the vicinity to gather further information. Earlier in the day, she met with Inspectorin-Charge Amalendu Biswas at the Kotwali police station. Accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shilpi Paul and other police officers, Mrs. Chakraborty refrained from making any concrete conclusions about the case, saying: “It is impossible to say anything about the incident because the investigation is ongoing. I have collected information after interacting with police officials, family members, and the victim’s parents.

I will submit these details along with my observations to the commission.” Meanwhile, the postmortem report was submitted to the investigating police officers. The report did not clarify whether the girl’s death was a suicide or homicide, but it confirmed that the burns were antemortem, meaning they occurred before death.

Various samples, including viscera, blood, nail clippings, scalp hair, and multiple swabs, have been preserved for chemical analysis. Additional samples from the uterus, fallopian tubes, and burnt skin have been sent for histopathological examination. Dr. Soumyajyoti Bandopadhyay, who prepared the postmortem report, stated that the cause of death was the result of burn injuries, but further analysis is required to determine more specific details.